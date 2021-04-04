Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $247.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

