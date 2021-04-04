Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 152 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $192.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average is $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

