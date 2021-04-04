Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 7,194 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 26.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

