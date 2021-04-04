Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $264.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.61. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $155.51 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

