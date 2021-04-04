Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,758 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 843,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 281,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144,211 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 435,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

RUSHB opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

