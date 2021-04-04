Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,643 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.