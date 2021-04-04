Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 7,194 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

