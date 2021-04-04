Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NICE were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.57. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $140.96 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

