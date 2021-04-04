Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

MWA stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

