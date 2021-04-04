Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

