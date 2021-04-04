Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000.

OTCMKTS DUNEU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

