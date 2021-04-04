Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $1,097,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 140.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 54,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at $64,890,100.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,514.

AMJ opened at $16.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.