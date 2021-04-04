Castle Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,135.80 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $25,135.80 and $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.53 or 0.00448169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.29 or 0.04682170 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,546,834 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.