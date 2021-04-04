Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,062. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

