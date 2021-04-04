Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

CVE opened at $7.87 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after buying an additional 113,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 718,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 609,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after buying an additional 2,382,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

