Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $2,808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,095,000 after buying an additional 73,816 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

