Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CENTA opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

