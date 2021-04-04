Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

CERC opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

