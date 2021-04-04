Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 122 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after purchasing an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,761,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

