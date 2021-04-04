Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $292.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

