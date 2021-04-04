Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,473 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Appian by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

