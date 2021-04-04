Cetera Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 100.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

