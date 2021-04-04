Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

