CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

