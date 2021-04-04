Chain Guardians Market Cap Hits $22.41 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00003911 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and $5.93 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.00761681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017387 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,854,453 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.