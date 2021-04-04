Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,936 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Wolverine World Wide worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 733,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of WWW opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

