Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSSE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of CSSE opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Read More: LIBOR

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit