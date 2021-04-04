Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSSE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of CSSE opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

