China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,268,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,281.0 days.
Shares of CHLLF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. China Literature has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $9.10.
About China Literature
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.