Chonk Price Up 207.1% Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Chonk has traded 207.1% higher against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $330,407.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk token can currently be bought for about $332.94 or 0.00570253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00310424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.00760741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00091324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,259.49 or 0.99785657 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Chonk

