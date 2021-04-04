CIBC Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $8.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

