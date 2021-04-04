Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Ciena reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $135,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

