Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 265,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $1,216,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

