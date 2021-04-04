Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,350 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JOUT opened at $146.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $150.50.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

