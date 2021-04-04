Citigroup Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 511.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth $940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 251.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 689,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

AMTI stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

