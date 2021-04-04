Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 356,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $720,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASS stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

