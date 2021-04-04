Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,418,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.