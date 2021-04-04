Civic Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $426.55 million and $94.74 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00694773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

