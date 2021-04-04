Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $232,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

