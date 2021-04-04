CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWBR. Aegis initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in CohBar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.