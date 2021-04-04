CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWBR. Aegis initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in CohBar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit