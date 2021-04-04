Comparing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Canoo alerts:

35.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canoo and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40%

Volatility & Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Autoliv 1 11 5 0 2.24

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.85%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $90.13, indicating a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Autoliv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Autoliv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.96 $461.50 million $5.72 16.46

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Summary

Autoliv beats Canoo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.