Comparing ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of ViewRay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ViewRay and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -492.76% -288.58%

Volatility & Risk

ViewRay has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ViewRay and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $87.78 million 8.08 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -3.74 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 11,398.40 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -1.17

ENDRA Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ViewRay and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 1 1 5 0 2.57 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

ViewRay beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. The company also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

