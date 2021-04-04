Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $30,720.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $460.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.