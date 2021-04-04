ContentBox (BOX) One Day Volume Hits $34,591.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $34,591.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.00483444 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002086 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

