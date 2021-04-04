Contentos (COS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.44 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $127.53 million and approximately $26.44 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00686144 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,992,491,586 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

