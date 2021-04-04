ContraFect Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.34).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFRX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $4.90 on Friday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 213,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 475,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth $407,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

