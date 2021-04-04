ContraFect Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.34).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFRX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $4.90 on Friday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 213,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 475,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth $407,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit