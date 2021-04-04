Contrasting Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -65.65% -47.92% Cortexyme N/A -37.78% -35.24%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cortexyme 2 1 4 0 2.29

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 107.75%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 349.89 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -4.06 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -19.25

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

