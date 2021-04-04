Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $624.62 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.50 billion and approximately $624.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.22 or 0.00036363 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,139.55 or 0.99644718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00098191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

