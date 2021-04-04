Craig Hallum Lowers ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $40.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $434.70 million, a P/E ratio of 162.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

