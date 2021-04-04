Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 4,931.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 231,757 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of CELH opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 708.10 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

