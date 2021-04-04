Credit Suisse Group Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $141.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.